Women's T20 WC: Openers shine as Australia defeat Bangladesh by 86 runs

Canberra [Australia], Feb 27 (ANI): Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney shines as Australia on Thursday defeated Bangladesh by 86 runs in ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

With this victory, Kangaroos registered their first win in the World Cup. In the opening match, Australia suffered a 17 run defeat at the hands of India.

Chasing 190, Bangladesh had the worst start possible as the side three top-order batter in quick succession, reducing the side to 26-3 in six overs.

Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, and Sanjida Islam got out after making 8, 13, and 3 runs respectively.

Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque stitched a partnership of 50 runs between them. However, Nicola Carey broke the partnership as she dismissed Sultana (19).

Hoque and Rumana Ahmed got out after making 36 and 13 runs respectively. Bangladesh team ended their innings at 103-9, handing 86 runs victory to Australia.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Australia got off a great start as openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney as the side went passed the 50 runs marks in just six overs. Both openers dominated Bangladesh bowlers and smashed them out of the park.

Healy and Mooney continued to play attacking strokes, taking the team to 103 runs in 11 overs.

Salma Khatun broke the 151 run stand between Healy and Mooney in the 17th over. Healy got out after playing a knock of 83 runs.

Ashleigh Gardner then joined Mooney and powered the side to 189 in 20 overs. Healy played an unbeaten knock of 81 runs while Gardner remained not out on 22.

Brief Scores: Australia 189/1 (Alyssa Healy 83, Beth Mooney 81*, Salma Khatun 1-39) defeat Bangladesh (Fargana Hoque 36, Megan Schutt 3-21). (ANI)

