Women's T20 WC: Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof ruled out of tournament due to thumb fracture

Lahore [Pakistan], Feb 28 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup after suffering a communitive fracture in her right thumb, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Maroof suffered an injury during her side's 42-run defeat against England in Canberra. The PCB has named Nahida Khan as Bismah's replacement, which will be confirmed following the Event Technical Committee's approval. In Bismah's absence, Javeria Khan will captain the side.

Bismah will now travel with the side to Sydney on February 29, where she will be operated upon by Cricket Australia's orthopedic surgeon.

Bismah scored four against England as the team bundled out for 116 in 19.4 overs after they were set a 159-run target.

Pakistan's next match is against South Africa in Sydney on March 1. To stay in content for a place in the semi-finals, they have to beat South Africa and then Thailand on March 3. (ANI)

