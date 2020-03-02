Women's T20 WC: Perry's participation in doubt after suffering a hamstring injury

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 2 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry's participation in the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup is in doubt as she suffered a right hamstring injury while fielding during the win over New Zealand at Junction Oval.

Perry fielded a ball at mid-off and threw in one motion, off-balance, trying to run out New Zealand captain Sophie Devine. She immediately crumpled to the ground clutching her right hamstring, and hobbled off with a significant limp, ESPNcricinfo reported.

She did not field for the remainder of the match and was set to have a scan in Melbourne on Monday night before the team headed to Sydney on Tuesday.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning was uncertain of the extent of the injury after the match.

"We're not sure at the moment. It's a hamstring, but what the extent of it is we're not sure. It's really unfortunate for her to have to go off. She's a really tough player and we'll just have to see what pans out over the next couple of days," Lanning said after defeating New Zealand by four runs to proceed to the semifinal.

Australia will now face either England or South Africa in the semifinals. India also qualified from Group A along with the hosts while England and the Proteas bagged top-spots in Group B. (ANI)

