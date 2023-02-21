Women's T20 WC: Sciver-Jones stand helps England cross 200-run mark against Pakistan, smash highest total in tournament history

Cape Town [South Africa], February 21 (ANI): Top knocks by Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt and a quickfire hundred-run stand between Sciver and Amy Jones guided England to the first-ever total of 200 or more runs in an innings in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, finishing the innings at 213/5 against Pakistan in their final Group 2 match in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, England was off to a poor start. Opener Sophia Dunkley (2) and Alice Capsey (6) were dismissed quickly before the conclusion of powerplay, reducing England to 33/2. Fatima Sana picked up the first wicket, having Dunkley caught at mid-on by Nashra Sandhu in 1.4 overs.

Capsey also missed a slog-sweep and the ball hit her off-stump, leading to her dismissal.

The duo of opener Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt took England through the remainder of the powerplay without any damage. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, England was 55/2, with Wyatt (34*) and Brunt (7*) unbeaten.

At the end of 10 overs, England was 89/2, with Wyatt (44*) and Brunt (31*) unbeaten. The pair had also brought up their 50-run partnership.

England reached the 100-run mark in 10.4 overs.

Wyatt reached her half-century in 30 balls and it seemed England was nearing a 100-run partnership between Wyatt-Brunt. But Tuba Hassan played the spoilsport, dismissing Wyatt for 59 off 33 balls. England was 107/3 in 11.2 overs and a 74-run stand between Wyatt and Brunt was broken with a catch by Sidra Ameen at long-off.



Pakistan made another brief comeback into the match, with Nida Dar dismissing skipper Heather Knight for just four runs, with Sandhu's safe hands providing her assistance. England was 113/4 in 12.3 overs.

Following that, Brunt and wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones continued to rebuild the innings.

At the end of 15 overs, England was 143/4, with Brunt (46*), Jones (12*) unbeaten.

Brunt brought up her fifty in 29 balls with a four on a delivery by Tuba and smacked her for a four and six in the next two balls as well. Brunt and Jones brought up their 50-run stand in just 23 balls.

A six from Jones brought up the 200-run mark for England in 18.3 overs. The duo brought up their 100-run stand in just 46 balls. Jones was dismissed by Sana for 47 off 31 balls on the last ball of the innings. Sciver finished unbeaten at 81 off 40 balls with 12 fours and a six.

England finished at 213/5 in their 20 overs and became the first team to touch 200-run mark in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Sana (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan while Iqbal, Dar and Hassan took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: England: 213/5 (Nat Sciver Brunt 81*, Danni Wyatt 59, Fatima Sana 2/44) vs Pakistan. (ANI)

