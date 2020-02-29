Women's T20 WC: Sri Lanka wins toss, opt to bat first against India

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

India won all of their three matches in the premier tournament and have already qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup. Sri Lanka, however, suffered a defeat in both the matches they have played so far.

Therefore, India will look to maintain their undefeated streak while Sri Lanka will aim to secure their first win in the tournament.

India Women playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Sri Lanka Women playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani. (ANI)

