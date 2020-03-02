Women's T20 WC: Stafanie Taylor ruled out of West Indies' final clash

Sydney [Australia], Mar 2 (ANI): West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup after suffering a groin injury during the team's loss against England on Sunday.

While batting on 15, she struggled to run in the middle and collapsed. She had to be stretchered off and retired hurt. Without their in-form captain, the 2016 champions were bundled out for 97 and crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

The Caribbean side have only won a single game against debutant Thailand in their Group so far. The team will next face undefeated South Africa in the last game on March 3.

"I have to get my XI on the field first. Right now we're struggling. The captain is out of the tournament, no two ways about it. We've had other players who've had issues reoccurring as the tour went on. We are hoping to put a fit XI on the field first, "International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted coach Gus Logie as saying.

"Britney Cooper was limping, she twisted her ankle a little. We had [Chinelle] Henry who wasn't available [for England] game because of a recurrence of something that happened in the past. We've had a few setbacks this tour to key players," he added.

With only one game left, West Indies are unlikely to name replacements. (ANI)

