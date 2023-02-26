Women's T20 World Cup: Australia captain Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bat against South Africa in final

Cape Town [South Africa], February 26 (ANI): Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first against hosts South Africa in the final of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

It has been 17 days since South Africa and Sri Lanka opened up the tournament in dramatic fashion in Cape Town. A first-ever World Cup final appearance offers a chance to make history, but it is Meg Lanning's dominant Australia who stand in the way.

The hosts South Africa have made it to their first-ever T20 World Cup final. On the other hand defending champions Australia will make their seventh successive appearance in the match to decide the competition.



The Australians are attempting a "three-peat" after winning this competition in 2018 and 2020, and should they succeed, it would give them six total Women's T20 World Cup victories.

"Going to have a bat. It's a good wicket, will stay the same throughout the day. Going with the same team. Feel that we got all the bases covered. It's not something I've given a lot of thought. Leading the team into another final is super exciting. It's what happens today is important. Need to be ready for the challenge, and I have no doubt we are," speaking at the time of toss, Australia captain Meg Lanning said.

"Would've had a bat as well. Don't think the surface will change too much. Same team. It's been unreal. With the quick turnaround, we haven't been able to enjoy too much. They will obviously come hard. We're just going to stay calm and do our basics. Luckily they will be behind us all the way (the crowd)," speaking at the time of toss, South Africa captain Sune Luus said.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. (ANI)

