Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field against India

Perth [Australia], Feb 24 (ANI): Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the ongoing ICC Women's T20I World Cup here at the WACA on Monday.

This is Bangladesh's first match in the World Cup.

India on Friday defeated defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup.

India have made one change to playing eleven, with Richa Ghosh coming in for Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana has been left out due to viral fever.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Bangladesh playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana Joty (wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter. (ANI)

