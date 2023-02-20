Women's T20 World Cup: India enter semi-finals, beat Ireland by 5-run in rain-affected clash

Gqeberha [South Africa], February 20 (ANI): Team India secured their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after they beat Ireland by 5 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-affected match at St George's Park on Monday.

India became the third team to book a place in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals after they edged Ireland by DLS method at St George's Park.

Smriti Mandhana's 87 formed the backbone of India's total of 155/6 in 20 overs. The 2020 finalists demonstrated their dominance by dismissing two important Ireland batters in the opening over.

Chasing a total of 156, Ireland lost Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast in the first over. A mix-up off the very first ball saw Hunter run at the wicketkeeper's end and Renuka Singh followed up her terrific new ball spell against England by cleaning up Prendergast to put India right on top early on in the second innings.

The duo of Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany revived the innings for Ireland as they slammed Indian bowlers all around the ground while stealing singles at regular intervals.

Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany joined hands, and the pair did remarkably well not to let the required run rate climb too high, taking the team to 44/2 in the Powerplay.

However, the rain came down in Gqeberha, putting a halt on Ireland's recovery and providing India with a semi-final spot in the Women's T20 World Cup by beating Ireland on the DLS method.



Earlier, Smriti Mandhana's knock of 87 runs guided India to 155/6 against Ireland in the do-or-die match in the Group B match. Mandhana was at her best, creaming her drives and clearing the fence three times to up the ante through the middle overs.

India opted to bat first after winning the toss and got off to a good start with Smriti Mandhana playing some crisp strokes. The openers put on a half-century stand before Shafali Verma fell for 24 with Amy Hunter taking a good, low catch in the deep on the delivery of Laura Delany in the 10th over of the game.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined hands with opener Mandhana, smashing Ireland bowlers around the ground. Walking in at No.3, skipper Harmanpreet completed 3000 runs in T20Is, becoming the fourth women's cricketer to achieve the landmark in this format. She forged a strong stand with Mandhana, who completed her half-century with a thumping six over mid-wicket.

Mandhana brought up her fifty in 40 balls with an excellent six of Cara Murray's delivery. The duo of Harmanpreet and Mandhana took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 15th over of the innings. Laura Delany then delivered a stunning spell to dismiss Harmanpreet Kaur for 13 and Richa Ghosh for a duck.

Mandhana held the fort for India but the batter fell to the stunning delivery of Orla Prendergast in the 19th over of the game. Mandhana went back to the pavilion after scoring 87 of 56 deliveries. India then lost the wicket of Deepti Sharma.

India eventually made 155/6 in the 20 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues hitting two boundaries in the final over. In the penultimate over, Arlene Kelly bagged the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues to restrict India to 155/6 in 20 overs

Brief score: India 155/6 (Smriti Mandhana 87, Shafali Verma 24; Laura Delany 3-33) vs Ireland 54/2 (8.2) (Gaby Lewis 32* Laura Delany 17*; Renuka Thakur Singh 1-10). (ANI)

