Women's Tri-series: Australia defeat England, set up final clash against India

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 9 (ANI): Australia defeated England by 16 runs in the ongoing Women's Tri-series on Sunday here at the Junction Oval.

England had to register a score of more than 124 to reach the finals, but Australia restricted them to a lower score, and as a result, India qualified for the finals on the basis of net-run rate and now the side will clash with Australia in the finals on February 12.

Chasing 133, England lost its opening wicket with just 21 runs on the board as Danni Wyatt (11) was sent back to the pavilion by Tayla Vlaeminck in the fourth over.

Amy Jones (9), Natalie Sciver (16), Heather Knight (13), Fran Wilson (2), and Tammy Beaumont (6) also failed to leave a mark with the bat and England was reduced to 70/6 in the 13th over.

In the end, the task proved too much for England and the side ended up losing the match by 16 runs.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance by England restricted Australia to just 132/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Australia did not get off to a good start as the side lost its opening two wickets with just 16 runs on the board. Alyssa Healy (1) and Ashleigh Gardner (10) both failed to leave a mark.

Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning then retrieved the innings for the hosts after stitching together a stand of 38 runs for the third wicket, but Lanning's (12) vigil at the crease was ended by Sarah Glenn in the 10th over, reducing Australia to 54/3.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry (10) did not manage to register a big score, and it all boiled down to Mooney and Rachael Haynes to take Australia's total to some respectability.

Mooney registered a knock of 50 runs while Mooney scored 24 to take Australia's total past the 130-run mark.

Brief Scores: Australia 132/7 (Beth Mooney 50, Rachael Haynes 24, Sarah Glenn 2-18) defeat England 116/7 (Laura Winfield 23, Katherine Brunt 16*, Sophie Molineux 3-19) by 16 runs. (ANI)

