Women's WC: If we play exciting brand of cricket, it'll leave 'legacy', says NZ skipper Devine

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 26 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine is under a different sort of pressure as she leads her team at a home World Cup, including the opening match against the West Indies on March 4.

Devine and her White Ferns teammates are inspired by the New Zealand teams of the past as they go in search of silverware.

"We know if we play a really exciting brand of cricket that we can get the whole country behind. That's going to leave a legacy. I think it's something that the BLACKCAPS did particularly well in 2015. They really did have the whole country behind them and we're hoping we can do something similar in igniting the passion that so many Kiwis have for their sport and hopefully they can get behind us as well," said Devine during a virtual press conference.

The last time New Zealand hosted a Women's World Cup they came away champions, and Devine has fond memories of the 2000 triumph.

"That was probably one of the first times I'd watched women's cricket on TV and it's not a bad one to watch. There's a number of us players that were inspired by those players who played in that tournament and it's pretty incredible to think now here we are, some 20 odd years later, hosting our own World Cup tournament with the opportunity to hopefully replicate what they did back in 2000," said Devine.



The whole of the Bangladesh side will make their debuts at a one-day World Cup as 2022 marks the country's first appearance. For captain Nigar Sultana and her team, it is a chance to put their practice to good use.

"I think this is a big opportunity for all of us. We've been working so hard for this and this is our first-ever World Cup. I think if we could do well here, it will be a great moment in Bangladesh cricket. We came a bit early just because we wanted to assess the wickets and the conditions because we have never played here in New Zealand conditions," said Sultana.

"So, we have had a lot of quality practice sessions here, we are trying to assess the wicket and in the conditions, I think our girls have done very well," she added.

Sultana has also been able to call on the knowledge of the Bangladesh men's side, which played in New Zealand earlier this year.

"We do have some good relations with some of the players so they shared a lot of experience about the condition and how we're going to the play here. I think it is going to help us in the practice matches and the main matches as well," said Sultana. (ANI)

