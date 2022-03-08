Women's WC: Need to work on our partnerships, says Nigar Sultana after loss against NZ

Dunedin [New Zealand], March 7 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana expressed disappointment after her side got thrashed by New Zealand in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the University Oval on Monday.

Amy Satterthwaite's three-wicket haul and Suzie Bates' knock of 79 runs helped New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"Our openers did really well, Fargana was brilliant and the late order did its bit. But we need to work on our partnerships, it'll help us put up a better score. It was very difficult, never played in such conditions before, the bowlers couldn't hold the ball, it was very cold and it was slippery. We didn't do well in the last match as a batting unit, but we showed good fighting spirit with the bat today," said Nigar Sultana in a post-match presentation.



The match between both these sides was curtailed to 27-overs per side after rain played spoilsport.

Chasing 141, New Zealand openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put on 36 runs inside the first seven overs. However, Bangladesh got the much-needed breakthrough in the seventh over as Salma Khatun bowled Devine (14) and this brought Amelia Kerr to the middle.

In the end, Bates and Amelia Kerr guided New Zealand to a comfortable nine-wicket win with 42 balls to spare.

Earlier, Amy Satterthwaite returned with three wickets as the White Ferns restricted Bangladesh to 140/8 in the allotted 27 overs. For Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque top-scored as she played a knock of 52 runs off 63 balls. (ANI)

