Women's World Cup: England squad arrives in New Zealand

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 10 (ANI): England squad on Thursday arrived here at Christchurch for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

"New Zealand. Our Women's World Cup squad arrived in Christchurch today ahead of the Women's World Cup!" England Cricket tweeted.

Earlier in the day, England announced their squad for the Women's World Cup. Fifteen players have been chosen to try and retain the trophy that Heather Knight's team lifted at Lord's in 2017, alongside two travelling reserves.



"The ICC Women's World Cup is a special event in the international women's cricket calendar and we are excited by the squad we have selected. The chance to refocus our intentions immediately after the disappointment of the Ashes is exciting and provides an opportunity to embrace the challenge of a global event," Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women's Cricket said in a statement.

The Women's World Cup will be held in New Zealand from March 4-April 3.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers. (ANI)

