Women's World Cup: Sciver shines as England defeat Bangladesh in warm-up fixture

Lincoln [New Zealand], February 28 (ANI): Nat Sciver scored a composed century as England defeated Bangladesh by 109 runs in their first warm-up match for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Lincoln Green was the venue as Sciver crashed 108 off 101 balls to set Bangladesh an imposing target of 311 as they prepare for their first 50-over World Cup.

Sharmin Akhter was defiant with 81 off 137 balls but Bangladesh were always behind the run rate as they ended on 201 all out as Sciver was also England's best bowler with two for 12.

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Tammy Beaumont put on 81 for the first wicket before Beaumont had to depart as Winfield-Hill made 55 off 43 before being given out lbw with England on 100 for two.

Her dismissal brought Nat Sciver to the crease and she and Heather Knight went about rebuilding, Knight made 27 before being bowled by a jubilant Lata Mondal.

Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley went in successive deliveries from Nahida Akter, who was Bangladesh's best bowler finishing with three for 49.

Emma Lamb survived the hat-trick ball and was on hand to congratulate Sciver as she brought her century up from 97 balls.

Lamb made a useful cameo of 28 as England ended on 310 for nine, setting Bangladesh a target 100 runs more than they had ever scored in ODIs.

Tash Farrant was forced off with illness in her third over but Freya Davies and Sciver were on hand to reduce Bangladesh to 54 for three in the 15th over with Fargana Hoque falling for a duck as Sciver's second victim.

Farrant was joined off the pitch by Sophie Ecclestone who was not used throughout the game as a precaution due to a slight calf niggle and with Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole rested, other bowlers were given a chance.

Dunkley took hers dismissing Sobhana Mostary lbw, while Kate Cross was her usual economical self on her way to one for 22 from seven overs.

Sharmin Akhter was the shining light for Bangladesh but was run out on 81 four balls shy of the finish, Knight got the final wicket as England bowled Bangladesh out for 201 to claim a comfortable victory. (ANI)