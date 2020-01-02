Won't be putting players' health at risk: Kevin Roberts on bushfires

Sydney [Australia], Jan 2 (ANI): Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts has said that the management would be putting players' and public health at risk during the upcoming third Test between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Fires have wreaked havoc in parts of Austalia for months and aren't likely to stop anytime soon. Australia is still in the early months of summer and temperatures typically peak in January and February.

The authorities in New South Wales have also declared a state of emergency and are planning to carry out forced evacuations from fire-affected area.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) guidelines state that play can be suspended when the air quality index (AQI) reaches 300 (the marker for a hazardous reading) and this number has been hit in Sydney during the summer.

"We won't be putting the players' health at risk, we won't be putting the health of match officials, our own people or fans at risk so that's something we will be monitoring consistently during the five days. It's a day-by-day proposition as those people effected by bushfires know better than I," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Roberts as saying.

"It is complex, like many things in life and sport we work with experts and good judgement will be required. We are as confident as we can be, this is quite a unique situation, that we have the right expertise around us, good judgement will be exercised and the safety of everyone at this great ground will be put first," he added.

In December last year, a Big Bash League (BBL) match Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers at Canberra was abandoned due to smoke and poor air quality.

A Sheffield Shield match at the SCG was also completed in extremely hazy conditions which led to a number of players questioning the decision to play on.

In the upcoming third Test between Australia and New Zealand, players from both sides will wear black armbands in memory of those who have lost their lives and pay tribute to the emergency services and personnel fighting fires.

Australia and New Zealand will take on each other in the third Test from January 3-7. (ANI)

