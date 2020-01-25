Won't play T20 World Cup 2021, if India refuses to participate in Asia Cup: PCB

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 25 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that no deal has been made with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the hosting of Asia Cup.

He also said that the team would not participate in the T20 World Cup 2021 if India refused to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

"It is not the prerogative of the PCB or the ICC to change the host as it was the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)," dawn.com quoted Wasim as saying.

"We are currently considering two venues to host the Asia Cup. If India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there," he added.

Earlier this month, when BCB agreed to play a series in Pakistan, it was reported that a deal was struck between the boards that Bangladesh would be hosting the Asia Cup in place of Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup 2021 is slated to be played in India. While the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in September this year. (ANI)

