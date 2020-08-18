Words may not suffice to express heartfelt sorrow: Tendulkar on Pandit Jasraj's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj.

The legendary classical vocalist passed away at the age of 90 on Monday.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, "Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that I feel for the passing away of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj ji. He was a musician par excellence. May his soul Rest In Peace and my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Pandit Jasraj whose career in music spanned over 80 years belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman also condoled the passing of the music legend.

"Pandit Jasraj Ji's demise leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. He will live on through his mesmerizing music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he tweeted. (ANI)

