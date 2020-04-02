Words will never describe what a moment it was for Indians: Yuvraj Singh recalls 2011 WC triumph

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday recalled his 2011 World Cup-winning memories and said "words will never be able to describe" what a moment it was for every Indian.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was, this it what we live for !!jai Hind."



The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament. In the World Cup, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets.

In the finals, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Mahela Jayawardene top-scored for Sri Lanka as he struck a century to take the team's score to 274/6.

India in their chase got off to a bad start as the side lost Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag with just 31 runs on the board. But Gambhir and MS Dhoni stepped up and stitched a match-winning 109-run partnership. Gambhir perished after playing a knock of 97 runs, but in the end, Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj (21*) took the team over the line by six wickets.

India won its first World Cup in 1983 and then had to wait for 28 years to again lift the title. (ANI)

