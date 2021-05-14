'Work in progress': Shreyas Iyer on his road to recovery from shoulder injury

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday posted a video of him going through some routines as he started his road to recovery from a shoulder injury.

Iyer had sustained a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England and after that he underwent surgery. As a result of this, he was also ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The batsman posted a video of some routines on Thursday and he captioned the post as: "Work in progress. Watch this space."



On April 8, Iyer had informed that he underwent successful surgery on his shoulder and will be "back in no time".

Iyer had picked up a shoulder injury during last month's India-England ODI series. He had injured the shoulder in the first ODI and subsequently missed the next two matches.

"Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I'll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes," Iyer had tweeted.

Iyer's injury came as a big blow to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals and he missed this year's tournament.

In Iyer's absence, the franchise appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain. Before the postponement of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals was positioned at the top of the IPL standings with 12 points from 8 games. (ANI)

