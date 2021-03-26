Worked on my run-up during rehab phase, reveals Ellyse Perry

Hamilton [New Zealand], March 25 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has revealed that she worked on her run-up during the rehab phase after injuring her hamstring during the T20 World Cup last year. She also revealed that she made full use of the Covid-19 induced lockdown as she worked on her run-up. Perry is now set to make a comeback against New Zealand in the upcoming series.

"Throughout my rehab process, I saw that as a great opportunity to work on a few different things and one of those was improving the efficiency or effectiveness of my run-up to give me a little more balance and power at the crease. That was a work in progress and bringing it into the first round of actual competition at the start of the WNCL, I didn't expect it to go smoothly. Those first couple of games against New South Wales probably weren't perfect but since then it's been really great because I've been able to iron that out. It feels fine now," ESPNcricinfo quoted Perry as saying.

"That's always the challenge and the best part of being involved in sport is the constant need to improve and evolve as a player," she added. "It's no different for any player. At different points in your career, there are different challenges and ways to go about things, but from a bit of a broader picture, it's probably taken me the best part of 12 months to feel like I'm back to full playing fitness and performance levels," she added.



Last year, Perry had given the series against New Zealand a miss, and then she returned to action in the Women's Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. She scored 390 runs in the tournament at an average of 48.75.

"By no means do I think I was close where I was before I got injured during the WBBL, and it's probably still a bit of a work in progress, but it's been a really nice opportunity to work on various aspects of my game," said Perry.

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on Sunday at Hamilton. (ANI)

