'World Cup 2011 changed everything for Indian cricket': Raina, Tendulkar recall ODI WC win

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina on Saturday went down memory lane as they celebrated 11 years of India's second ODI World Cup win.

In 2011 on April 2, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the final to lift their second ODI World Cup.

"How the dream started and how it was accomplished!" legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"A tournament #WorldCup2011 that changed everything for Indian cricket, a moment when our dream got fulfilled This moment will forever be close to our heart," Suresh Raina said.

Tendulkar, known as the 'God of Cricket', had waited 22 years for lifting the trophy and on April 2, 2011, his dream finally came true at his home ground.



India had won its first World Cup under Kapil Dev's leadership in 1983 and were not able to lay their hands on the coveted trophy until 2011.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lost just one match in the showpiece event against South Africa. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final to set up a blockbuster finale with Sri Lanka.

In the final, the Wankhede looked like a sea of blue with Indian fans filling up each and every seat of the iconic stadium. The rest of the Indians were glued to their TV screens to witness the mega clash.

Sri Lanka, under Kumar Sangakkara, looked on course to win their second World Cup title after setting India a stiff target of 275. Mahela Jayawardene played a splendid knock, scoring a brilliant century while striking 13 fours in his 103-run innings, that came off just 88 balls.

During the chase, fans were left emotionally battered after lanky pacer Lasith Malinga dismissed Tendulkar, leaving India in a spot of bother as their scorecard read 31/2 in the sixth over.

However, a heroic innings by Gautam Gambhir (97) along with an exceptional knock from Dhoni (91*) saved India the blushes and saw the Men in Blue lift the World Cup trophy after 28 years. While Dhoni was adjudged as the Man of the Match, stylish all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was named the Player of the Tournament.

As soon as the ball left Dhoni's bat and India went into ecstasy, Tendulkar was seen in tears of joy while hugging Yuvraj who later on revealed that he played the tournament while battling cancer. The entire team carried Tendulkar on their shoulders and took a victory lap around the stadium. (ANI)

