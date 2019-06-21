India all-rounder Vijay Shankar
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar

World Cup debut against Pakistan was special: Shankar

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:16 IST

Southampton [UK], June 21 (ANI): India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is elated over making a World Cup debut against Pakistan as the 28-year-old said the occasion was 'very special'.
"Last game has given me some confidence and making debut against Pakistan was a very special thing for me and team winning at the end of the day is very important and felt really good," Shankar said during a pre-match press conference here on Friday.
Shankar bowled a brilliant spell against Pakistan as he took two wickets and conceded just 22 runs from his 5.2 overs to help his side secure an 89-run win over Pakistan.
However, Shankar is still looking to ameliorate his performance as he said: "I always look to get better in all three aspects of the game. I know I can keep getting better and bowl a lot better than what I am bowling now. Whenever I get to the net session, I make sure I improve a bit at least."
India is all set to compete against the bottom-placed team on points table, Afghanistan, but Shankar said that for them, each team is same.
"It is not about whom we are playing, I think it is about how we play as individuals. So, we always look to get better even when we go to practise session that is the only motive we have," he said.
Shankar also opined over Rashid Khan, who bowled a forgettable spell against England as he gave away 110 runs from nine overs, saying that Khan is 'one of the best bowlers' in the limited overs game.
"He is definitely one of the best bowlers right now in the limited overs and he has done well. So, as I have played with him for a couple of years, it is very important for me to pick things from him. Definitely, he is a good bowler, anyone can go for runs any day so it is about how we come back strong," Shankar said.
Moreover, Mohammed Shami is likely to play in the match as pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Pakistan.
India will compete against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground on June 22. (ANI)

