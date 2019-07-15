England captain Eoin Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan

World Cup victory means 'absolutely everything' for England, says skipper Eoin Morgan

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 03:09 IST

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): After England lifted their maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup by beating New Zealand in the final on Sunday, skipper Eoin Morgan said that it meant 'absolutely everything' for the whole team.
Both the teams scored 241 runs which led to a first-ever Super Over in the World Cup final. However, both teams scored 15 runs each, after which England was declared the winner based on boundary count in the match.
"To me and the team and everybody who has been involved over the last four years, it means absolutely everything. The planning, the hard work, the dedication and the commitment and a little bit of luck today got us over the line. It has been an absolutely incredible journey to everybody around the country and around the world who followed and supported us, Thank you so much," Morgan said during the post-match press conference here.
Ben Stokes played a crucial knock of unbeaten 84 runs and also continued his brilliant form in the Super Over where he scored eight runs off three balls.
Morgan hailed Stokes, who was later named the player of the match for his impeccable performance, as a 'superhuman'.
"It is almost superhuman; he (Stokes) really carried the team and our batting line-up. To bat with the lower order and the way he did was incredible," he said.
England is known to play an aggressive form of cricket and they displayed this trait throughout the tournament. The hosts faced three defeats in the group stage but their biggest upset came against Sri Lanka when they were bundled off for just 212 runs by Sri Lanka, who won the match by 20 runs.
While divulging his side's biggest risk, Morgan said, "I think the biggest risk for us is to actually not playing an aggressive and positive brand of cricket. That is the biggest risk for us and we did that in one game particular, against Sri Lanka, and that did cost us the game. So that would be our biggest risk, not sticking and staying true to what we believe works."
The 32-year old also praised New Zealand for their consistency.
"They have been incredible throughout the tournament. They have been actually through a better tournament than we have. They were absolutely outstanding in the group stages and they were very consistent. They consistently performed and competed against the very best in the different stages," he said.
After the World Cup triumph, England will prepare for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia which is slated to commence from August 1. (ANI)

