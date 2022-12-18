World Test Championship: India climb to 2nd place after Australia beat South Africa

Brisbane [Australia], December 18 (ANI): India on Sunday claimed the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship with a comprehensive 188-run victory over a gritty Bangladesh after Australia's annihilation of South Africa within two days.

Australia have maintained their unbeaten Test status at home this summer and closed in on clinching a spot at next year's final with a six-wicket victory over South Africa in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australia now hold a 76.92 win percentage, with India (55.77) now ahead of South Africa (54.55) following their 188-run triumph over Bangladesh in Chattogram earlier in the day.

In the India and Bangladesh match, despite a strong rear-guard action from Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan (84), the hosts' last four wickets all fell prior to lunch on the final day as India drew first blood in the two-match Test series.



The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav accounted for seven wickets to dismantle the hosts. Axar scalped four wickets while Kuldeep bagged three to take his tally to eight for the match.

India received a valuable 12 points courtesy of the triumph and now hold a 55.77 win percentage as they close in a top-two finish at the end of the current World Test Championship period.

The second and final Test of the series commences in Dhaka on Thursday and another win there could even see India close in on the leading two teams.

India host Australia for four Test matches during February and March next year and need to finish in the top two places on the standings to make back-to-back appearances in the World Test Championship final.

If they can advance to 2023 final, Rohit Sharma's team, who lost to New Zealand in the maiden World Test Championship final played at Lord's last year, will be eager to avenge that humiliation. (ANI)

