Would be interesting to see how pink ball behaves under lights: Shubman Gill

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian batsman Shubman Gill on Wednesday said that it would be interesting to see how pink ball behaves under lights in India's first-ever day/night Test slated to be played later this month.
"It will be really interesting to see how the pink ball behaves under lights. It will be really challenging for us as well because we will see how stuff goes under lights. Bangladesh is a very competitive team so it would be really interesting," Gill told ANI.
Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first-ever victory over India in the shortest format of the game.
Both sides will next lock horns in the second T20I in Rajkot tomorrow.
Earlier, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had revealed that it had taken him just three seconds to convince skipper Virat Kohli for playing the day/night Test at Eden Gardens against Kolkata.
"I had met Virat on October 25th for an hour and my first question was, we need to have day-night Test cricket and the answer in three seconds was let's go ahead and do it. I found him absolutely acceptable to play day-night Test matches," Ganguly had said.
"My 100th Test match was a boxing day Test match and there were 70,000 people watching the game on Day 1. You should have seen the Ashes not one seat is empty. I remember the last day in a Test match in Eden Gardens there were 1,50,000 people watching the game. However now people life has changed, societies have changed and people don't turn up for Test cricket like they used to do," he added.
In the recently concluded Test series against South Africa, India thrashed the Proteas in one side games to consolidate their position in World Test Championship. However, not many people had turned up for the Test matches during the series.
"Virat realises that empty stand in Test cricket is not the right way forward," Ganguly had said.
The day/night Test between India and Bangladesh will be played from November 22-26 at Eden Gardens. (ANI)

