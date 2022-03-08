Would he want break from IPL? BCB president questions Shakib's commitment

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 8 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BBCB) president Nazmul Hassan has slammed Shakib Al Hasan after the all-rounder expressed his willingness to take a break from international cricket and not tour South Africa.

Hassan also went on to question Shakib's commitment towards international cricket, asking whether he would have wanted a similar break from the Indian Premier League (IPL) had he been picked in the mega auction.

"I think it is logical to think that if he was in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn't have given his name in the IPL auction. But he went ahead with it. So, does it mean that if he got his IPL contract, he would have said the same thing? We can't do anything if he doesn't want to play for Bangladesh," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hassan as saying.



"But he can't keep saying I will play this game, I won't play that game. We are soft on those who we love, but they also have to be professional. Otherwise, we will have to take decisions that no one will like," he added.

Shakib was named in both ODI and Test squad last week for the series against South Africa. In the recently-concluded series against Afghanistan, Shakib managed to score 74 runs and he took seven wickets in the three ODIs and two T20Is.

"I have been clear with everyone that they must inform us beforehand if they don't want to play a particular format. But they shouldn't do all this. It is not desirable," said Hassan.



"What Riyad did was totally unacceptable. He had come to my house to tell me that he is available for all three formats. Tamim had informed me about his decision to opt-out of T20Is," he added. (ANI)

