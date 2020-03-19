Would love to be in quarantine with Quinton de Kock: Dale Steyn

London [UK], Mar 19 (ANI): "Would love to be in quarantine with Quinton de Kock," replied South African pacer Dale Steyn to name one of his team-mates he would prefer to be isolated with.

The cricketing action around the globe has come to a halt as the world continues to take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would love to be in quarantine with someone like Quinny de Kock. He is one of my favourite people in the world. If you walk into his hotel room, he's either making flies for fishing or he is watching a fishing video or he is watching a cooking video. And when you are at his house, he's doing the same stuff," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Dale Steyn as saying.

"I hate cooking, so it would be great if he was. Because then I could watch all the fishing videos that he's watching, I could help him do all the tying, and he could cook all the food. He's a proper cook," he added.

The 36-year-old, who is also the Proteas' leading wicket-taker in the longest format of the game also said that he would not mind being in isolation with Andile Phehlukwayo.

"As for who I wouldn't enjoy being around right now... no one in particular. But I guess just from a music point of view, maybe somebody like Andy Phehlukwayo. If I had to listen to the music that he listens to all day long, I might just go and say, I am coronavirus positive, lock me in some other quarantine," Steyn said.

Steyn was last seen in action in the Pakistan Super League where he took two wickets.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ODI series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand have been postponed.

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed until April 15.

Cricket South Africa has suspended all forms of cricket for 60 days while Cricket Australia has advised all its employees to work from home. (ANI)

