Would love to see technology play a role in calling front-foot no-balls: Lungi Ngidi

Port Elizabeth [South Africa], Feb 24 (ANI): South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi said that he would love to see technology determining front-foot infringement in international matches.

His remark came after South Africa's 12-run win over Australia in the second T20I. The win enabled the Proteas level the three-match series.

In the match between Australia and South Africa, Ngidi was called by the on-field official for over-stepping during the 16th over but replays showed some part of the fast bowler's foot had landed behind the line.

The incorrect call by the umpire cost the Proteas an extra run and handed Australia a free hit.

"That obviously could change a whole game if it goes against you. That's the way the game works; once the call is made, that's what's happening. With the technology, obviously that's something we'd love to come in. It makes the game fair for everyone," cricket.com.au quoted Ngidi as saying.

In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, the third umpire has been tasked with calling the front-foot no-balls.

ICC's umpires and referees head Adrian Griffith has already said that once the World Cup trials finish, it will be up to the ICC's member nations to approve the technology for use in all international matches.

Australia and South Africa will now take on each other in the third T20I on Wednesday, February 26 at Cape Town. (ANI)

