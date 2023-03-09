WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bat against Mumbai Indians

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League 2023 match here at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals have continued their superb run in the WPL so far as they registered a 42-run victory over UP Warriorz. While the Mumbai Indians beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.

"We will bat first. I think it'll play similarly for the whole day - one change for us, Minu comes in for Reddy tonight. Need to assess the conditions, get a good start and then continue on the same way. It's been pretty good fun, I have a good group and everyone wants to work hard," at the time of toss, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said.



"We don't really depend too much on the toss, but today we wanted to chase. We've done well in the last 2 games, the same XI for us. She's a very good player and leader (on Meg Lanning), sharing the dressing room in India is a learning experience for everyone. The MI family made my day special (on her birthday yesterday), we just want to continue the way we started," at the time of toss, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque. (ANI)





