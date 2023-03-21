WPL 2023: Meg Lanning credits Delhi Capitals bowlers for thumping 9-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Following their 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), captain Meg Lanning credited the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers for the thumping victory and said that "to restrict them (MI) to about 100 was great".

An all-round show from Delhi Capitals marked by a top-notch spell from Marizanne Kapp and explosive knocks from Alice Capsey and Shafali Verma helped them chase down the target of 110 runs in just nine overs to clinch a nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

On a pitch that aided the fast bowlers, Marizanne received some swing to keep a tight hold on Mumbai batters in the Power-play, dismissing Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt on consecutive deliveries to finish with 2-13 in four overs. Kapp's top-notch spell fetched her player of the match award.

"It was a great game, hard to fault much. We got off well with the bowl, Kapp got us to a great start again and to chase down like that was brilliant. (On Kapp) She's very talented, always eager to play well and to see her perform so well, very pleased for her. I think the bowlers did it for us tonight, to restrict them to about 100 was great," Meg Lanning said in the post-match presentation.

Lanning has taken over the Orange Cap for the highest run-scorer for the WPL 2023 season, going past Royal Challengers Bangalore's Sophie Devine. She now has 271 runs in 7 matches at an average of 54.2.



"(On Orange Cap) I was quite happy with the blue, not too worried about things like this. Just want a repeat performance like this, bat well, bowl well, and hopefully get another win," she added.

With the win over Mumbai, DC is at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses in seven matches. They have a total of 10 points. Mumbai Indians have similar performances but have been pushed down to the second spot due to lesser run rate.

Coming to the match, chasing 110 runs, Delhi Capitals were off to an aggressive start. Openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma attacked MI bowlers right from the first over. Shafali smashed Issy Wong for three fours in the second over taking Delhi's score to 22/0. The fourth over was prolific for DC as its batters smashed Saika Ishaque for 17 runs, including a four by Lanning and two boundaries by Shafali. DC reached the 50-run mark in 4 overs.

Hayley Matthews took the first wicket for MI, dismissing Shafali for 33, which she had made of 15 balls. The knock consisted of six fours and a six. Shafali was stumped by Yastika Bhatia.This brought Alice Capsey to the crease.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, DC was 67/1, with Lanning (29*) and Capsey (2*) unbeaten at the crease. Matthews was smashed for three sixes and a four by Capsey in the seventh over. DC reached the 100-run mark in just 8.3 overs.

Delhi finished their innings at 110/1 in nine overs. Lanning was unbeaten at 32 of 22 balls with four boundaries and a six. Capsey played an explosive knock of 38 in just 17 balls with one four and five sixes.

Earlier, a superb show by Delhi Capitals bowlers, particularly pacers, helped them restrict Mumbai Indians to just 109/8 in their 20 overs. (ANI)

