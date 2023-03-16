WPL: Accomplished dream of winning a game for RCB, says all-rounder Kanika Ahuja after victory over UP Warriorz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Following the five-wicket win over UP Warriorz (UPW) in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Kanika Ahuja said that she has accomplished her dream of winning a game for her franchise and added that she has always been a big hitter who likes playing under pressure.

After bowlers ran riot, RCB batters held their nerves as Kanika Ahuja's blistering innings of 46 runs helped them defeat UPW by 5 wickets at DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday.

"I wanted to win one game for RCB. One dream accomplished today. Since childhood, I have been a big hitter, I always play this way. The cricket journey was a bit tough because there are not the best academies in Patiala, but now things are getting better. I have played in such situations while playing for Punjab, I like playing under pressure. The team is very happy now because we have got our first win, long may it continue," said Kanika in a post-match presentation.

After being asked to bat first by RCB, UP Warriorz were bundled out for 135 runs in 19.3 overs. After the side was reduced to 31/5, a 69-run sixth wicket stand between Grace Harris (46 off 32 balls) and Deepti Sharma (22 off 19 balls) helped the side reach a respectable total.

Ellyse Perry was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking 3/16 in four overs. Sophie Devine and Asha Shobana took two wickets each. Megan Schutt and Shreyanka Patil also got a wicket each.



In the chase of 136 runs, RCB was in a tricky situation at 60/4 in nine overs. Then Kanika Ahuja stitched a 60-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh to take RCB to the brink of a win.

Ahuja smashed 46 off 30 balls with eight fours and a six while Ghosh made 31* off 32 balls with three fours and a six, finishing unbeaten with Shreyanka Patil (5*), who hit the winning runs.

RCB won the match by five wickets with two overs to spare.

Deepti (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers for UP. Grace, Sophie Ecclestone and Devika Vaidya also took a wicket each.

Kanika's knock earned her the 'Player of the Match' title.

With this win, RCB is at the fourth spot with one win and five losses in six matches and a total of five points. UP Warriorz is still in the third spot with two wins and three losses in five matches and a total of four points.

Brief score: UP Warriorz 135 (Grace Harris 46, Deepti Sharma 22; Ellyse Perry 3-16) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 136/5 (Kanika Ahuja 46, Richa Ghosh 31*; Deepti Sharma 2-26). (ANI)

