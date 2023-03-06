WPL: Alyssa Healy lauds Grace Harris' power-hitting in win over Gujarat Giants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy heaped praise on all-rounder Grace Harris for her knock against the Gujarat Giants that helped the UP-based franchise seal a thrilling win on Sunday.

The skipper commended Grace's ability to play the big shots and lauded her power-hitting while also crediting the team's lower-order contributions in the riveting victory to start their campaign with a win.

"Full credit to Grace and our lower-order in particular. Grace is Grace. That's the only way to describe it. She's got the ability to strike the ball as she did. Kiran was sensational. If we lost an early wicket, we were going to send her in for a whack. She was great tonight,"



Healy also appreciated the side's bowlers Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma for keeping things tight during the Gujarat Giants inning.

"When you throw them the ball, you know what you'll get (Sophie and Deepti). We'll celebrate that. It was pretty special," the Aussie batter added.

Half-centuries from Kiran Navgire and Grace Harris helped UP Warriorz clinch a hard-fought last-over win over Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign opener at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Grace brought her fifty in just 25 balls, consisting of seven fours and two sixes. She finished the match with a six, taking her team across the finishing line with a ball to go. UP finished at 175/7 in 19.5 overs, with Grace (59*) and Ecclestone (22*). They had stitched a quickfire 70-run stand in 25 balls to guide their team to a win.

Earlier, a hard-hitting knock from Harleen Deol and her partnership with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner helped Gujarat Giants reach a solid total of 169/6 in their 20 overs. (ANI)

