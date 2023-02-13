WPL Auction: India all-rounder Devika Vaidya sold to UP Warriorz for INR 1.4 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): India's senior pro Devika Vaidya, who made a comeback to the national team, came as a surprise as UP Warriorz broke their bank and secured her services for INR 1.4 crore in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Indian leg-spinning all-rounder had a base price of INR 40 lakh. The Warriorz started the bid for her and the Delhi Capitals came in at INR 45 lakh.

The all-rounder made her India debut in the year 2014 and has been in and out of the team since then.

A bidding duel ensued between the two teams, taking her price over a crore. The UP-based franchise came on top as it ousted DC and clinched the player for INR 1.4 crore.

The franchise also brought Kiran Navgire for INR 30 lakh and Laxmi Yadav for INR 10 lakh in the 1st round of accelerated auction.



Indian batter Sabbhineni Meghana was brought by Gujarat Giants (GG) for INR 30 lakh. The franchise also secured the services of pacer Mansi Joshi for INR 30 lakh.

Gujarat Giants notched up bowler Tanuja Kanwer for INR 50 lakhs.

Amanjot Kaur, the swashbuckling all-rounder was notched up by Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh. The franchise also garnered the services of Dhara Gujjar and Saika Ishaque for their base price of INR 10 lakh.

Batter Jasia Akhter who hails from Kashmir was sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 10 lakh. All-rounder Minnu Mani was also brought by the franchise for INR 30 lakh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sprung into action in the later stages of the accelerated auction as it brought Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil and Asha Shobana for INR 10 lakh each. The franchise paid INR 35 lakh to secure the services of batting all-rounder Kanika Ahuja.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues. (ANI)

