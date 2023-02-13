WPL Auction: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning to don Delhi Capitals jersey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): India's U19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma was secured by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2 crore while Australia's World Cup winning captain Meg Lanning was also notched by the franchise at the inaugural Women's Premier League Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Shafali Verma has been a revelation since her India debut and recently led the U19 team to the T20 World Cup win in South Africa.

The batter also played an impactful 33-run knock against Pakistan in India's campaign opener in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.



DC started the bid for the explosive right-hander while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined in. Mumbai Indians (MI) swooped in with INR 1.3 crore but DC managed to get Shafali for INR 2 crore.

One of Australia's most successful women's captains Meg Lanning was also grabbed by DC for INR 1.4 crore.

Australia's women's team has flourished with Lanning at the helm, with the side winning Commonwealth Games gold while holding both the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cups.

Following the Commonwealth Games in August, Lanning took a leave of absence for personal reasons. As a result, she missed the WBBL and the five T20I matches in India.

However, she returned as captain for the series against Pakistan in January. (ANI)

