WPL Auction: UP Warriorz secure India's U19 star Shweta Sehrawat for INR 40 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): India's U19 superstar Shweta Sehrawat, who was the leading run-scorer of the recently concluded U19 T20 World Cup was bagged by UP Warriorz for INR 40 lakh in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai on Monday.

The UP-based franchise also bagged Parshavi Chopra, the second-highest wicket-taker in the U19 T20 World Cup with 11 wickets.

Shweta Sehrawat scored 297 runs at an average of 99.00 with an unbeaten 92 being her highest score in the tournament. She was pivotal in India's triumphant winning run at the inaugural T20 World Cup.

UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals (DC) were in a bidding war for the right-hand batter.

The franchise had a bargain buy for the Indian leg-spinner, securing her for the base price of INR 10 lakh.



Chopra recorded her best figure of 4-5 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup earning her the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

Titas Sadhu, the Indian quick who impressed at the U19 T20 World Cup was notched by Delhi Capitals for INR 25 lakh.

Soppadhandi Yashasri got an opening bid from UP Warriorz and was sold to them for INR 10 lakh.

Hrishita Basu, Soumya Tiwari, Mannat Kashyap, G Trisha, Archana Devi, Grace Scrivens, Hurley Gala, Shikha Shalot, Shorna Akter, Sonia Mendhiya, Falak Naz, Shabnam Shakil, Sonam Yadav, went unsold from set-8 and set-9.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13. (ANI)

