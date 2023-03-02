WPL: BCCI secretary Jay Shah unveils official mascot 'Shakti'

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah unveiled the official mascot of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday.

The official mascot of the WPL is named 'Shakti' and resembles a tigress, donning a blue jersey.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1631149834336968704?s=20



In its inaugural edition, five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit.

The league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. It will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

The Final of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March. (ANI)

