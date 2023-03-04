WPL could offer pathway to young players into Team India: Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): It has been a long time coming, and the cricketing family cannot wait for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) to get underway. The Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney, who recently won yet another ICC Women's T20 World Cup title in South Africa with the Australian side, said that there has been a buzz amongst the players about the tournament.

"I think there is a good amount of excitement around and there was a little bit of a chat at the Women's T20 World Cup about what the WPL was going to look like and I think everyone is just really excited and raring to go now," said Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney as quoted by a press release from the team.

When asked about the kind of impact the Women's Premier League can have on young cricketers in the team and the tournament, Mooney, who is a two-time Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) winner, explained that such a stage can be life-changing for players.

"The game has evolved at a very rapid pace over the years, back in Australia and globally as well. I had not made my Australia debut before the conclusion of my first season of WBBL, and that gave me a lot of confidence to be able to perform on the world stage against some of the best players going around. So, I think that's what the WPL will do, it could offer the young players a pathway into the Indian side and compete with the best," the captain said.

Mooney, who was among the players who joined the squad a little late after the Women's T20 World Cup, touched upon what she felt would be essential in terms of ensuring March is a successful month.



"Understanding the personalities and how to work with them will be essential, and I think the team that can do that the best and get the best out of each other, will go a long way in terms of being successful," the captain said, further adding that it would crucial to ensure that all members of the squad feel valued and backed on the field.

The WPL is going to shine the spotlight brightly on a lot of young players in the tournament, and Mooney believes taking it a step by step is going to be the key to dealing with the pressures of the big stage.

"Just stay in the moment and play what is in front of you and play the game and not the people around you. It is easy to get caught up in the situation and with the crowd, or if you are bowling to a very big international player, but if you just worry about yourself, then it will probably go long way in helping you execute your skills and plans," Mooney signed off.

The Adani Gujarat Giants open their campaign at the 2023 Women's Premier League with a game against the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil. (ANI)

