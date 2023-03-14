WPL: DC skipper Lanning lauds Jonassen-Kapp for keeping their composure during run-chase in death overs against RCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Following her side's six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning lauded all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen for taking the team to the target.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) winless run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) continued as they sunk to their fifth straight loss after the pair of Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp downed their opponents' fighting bowling unit in a last-over thriller at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

"It was close in the end there, JJ (Jonassen) and Kappy (Marizanne Kapp) did an excellent job to keep their composure. We got ahead and RCB bowled well to come back, nice to get over the line. It would have been nice to finish it earlier but the wicket got slower. Having two experienced batters at the end helped," said Lanning in a post-match presentation.

"We just executed really well, if you hit a good length, that is the most effective way to bowl. A lot to learn from this game. To get a win under pressure will do wonders for our team. I am trying to stay calm - that is T20 cricket for you, you are under the pump all the time. Shikha Pandey has been under the radar, she is bowling really well and having Kapp and Jess Jonassen on the field helps as well," added the skipper.

After being put to bat first by DC, RCB posted a total of 150/4 in their 20 overs. After a poor start which saw them 63/3 in 12.4 overs, a late flourish from Ellyse Perry (67* in 52 balls with four boundaries and five sixes) and Richa Ghosh (37 off 16 balls with three fours and three sixes) helped RCB reach a respectable total. The duo put on a quickfire stand of 74 runs for the fourth wicket in just 46 balls.



Shikha Pandey (3/23) was the pick of the bowlers for DC. Tara Norris also picked up a wicket.

Chasing 151, DC was always in chase but lost wickets at regular intervals. Loss of in-form opening pair of Lanning (15) and Shafali Verma (0) cheaply really hurt Delhi and they were at 70/3 in 8.4 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues (32) brought back DC into the game with a 39-run stand with Kapp.

But RCB bowlers kept the run-rate in check. In the last over, RCB needed to defend nine runs. But the pair of Kapp (32* in 32 balls with three fours and a six) and Jonassen (29* in 15 balls with four boundaries and a six) took DC to the target with two balls to spare. They put on an unbeaten 45-runs for the fifth wicket.

Asha Shobana (2/27) impressed with the ball for RCB. Megan Schutt and Preeti Bose took a scalp each.

Jonassen clinched the 'Player of the Match' title for her match-winning cameo.

Brief Scores: RCB: 150/4 (Ellyse Perry 67*, Richa Ghosh 37, Shikha Pandey 3/23) lost to Delhi Capitals: 154/4 (Alice Capsey 38, Marizanne Kapp 32, Asha Shobana 2/27). (ANI)

