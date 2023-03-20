WPL: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

MI is at the top of the points table with five wins and a loss in six games and has a total of 10 points. DC is at the second position in the table with four wins and two losses in six games and has eight points in total. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs.

DC skipper Meg Lanning said at the toss: "We will bowl first, no real reason. Just going to see how it goes. Same team, same combination as the previous game. The idea is to keep it as simple as we can, be consistent and hopefully get the job done."

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the side is balanced.



"Toss is not in my control, you have to accept whatever. We are a very balanced side, so no complaints in terms of batting or bowling first. In the last game, batting is something we want to show more responsibility. We are fairly confident and have a balanced side, just need to execute the plans. One change for us, Pooja Vastrakar comes in to replace Dhara Gujjar," she said.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque. (ANI)





