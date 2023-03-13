WPL: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

DC is at the second position in the points table with three wins and one loss, with a total of 6 points. RCB, on the other hand, have lost all their four matches and are at the bottom of the table.

DC skipper Lanning said at the toss, "We are going to have a bowl this evening. We wanted to make the most of any help that is there in the surface. We need to do both very well. RCB have some really good players and we have to bat on top of our game to beat them. Capsey and Reddy come into the team."



RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana also said at the toss, "We all had the chat about getting out of CCI. We could not play the cricket we wanted to play there, hopefully change of fortunes for us. We did not get much time having played four games in six days, but we had a couple of days off and had a good practice session yesterday. We have a few changes."

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose. (ANI)





