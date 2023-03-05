WPL: Fifties from Grace, Kiran help UP Warriorz clinch 3-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in last over thriller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Half-centuries from Kiran Navgire and Grace Harris helped UP Warriorz clinch a hard fought last-over three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign opener at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

In chase of 170 runs, UP Warriorz was off to a nightmarish start as Australia's all-rounder ran through the top order, dismissing skipper Alyssa Healy (7), Indian U19 sensation Shweta Sehrawat (5) and world's number one T20I batter Tahlia McGrath (0) cheaply.

UP was reduced to 20/3 in three overs.

Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma helped UP move through the remainder of the powerplay without any further damage. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, UP was at 35/3, with Kiran Navgire (19*) and Deepti Sharma (0*) unbeaten.

Navgire was looking in good touch and hit some delightful shots. Deepti was the anchor of the partnership. UP reached the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, UP Warriorz was at 70/3, with Kiran (46*) and Deepti (8*) unbeaten. The duo also brought up their 50-run stand in 42 balls.

Kiran brought up her half-century in 40 balls, consisting of five fours and two sixes.

Mansi Joshi gave Gujarat a breakthrough, dismissing Deepti for 11 off 16 balls. A 66-run stand for the fourth wicket was broken. UP was at 86/4 in 12 overs.

Garth continued her reign of terror, dismissing well-set Kiran for 53 off 43 balls and Simran Shaikh for a golden duck. UP was reduced to 88/6 in 12.5 overs.

UP crossed the 100-run mark in 15 overs.

Devika Vaidya was dismissed by Annabel Sutherland for 4. UP was 105/7 in 15.4 overs.

The 18th over by Kim proved to a game-changer as UP batters Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone smashed her for a total of 20 runs, bringing down the deficit to 33 in 12 balls.

UP needed 19 in the final over after Gardner gave away 14 runs in the 19th over.

Grace brought her fifty in just 25 balls, consisting of seven fours and two sixes. Grace finished the match with a six, taking her team across the finishing line with a ball to go. UP finished at 175/7 in 19.5 overs, with Grace (59*) and Ecclestone (22*). They had formed a quickfire 70-run stand in 25 balls to guide their team to a win.

Garth was the pick of the bowlers for GG, with 5/36. Sutherland and Joshi also took a wicket each.

Earlier, a hard-hitting knock from Harleen Deol and her partnership with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner helped Gujarat Giants reach a solid total of 169/6 in their 20 overs during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants was off to a solid start with the bat. Opening batter Sabbhineni Meghana looked really good, smashing five solid fours.

But all-rounder Deepti Sharma provided a breakthrough to UP Warriorz, dismissing opener Sophia Dunkley for 13 off 11 balls. GG was 34/1 in 3.5 overs.

In the next over, world number 1 T20I bowler Sophia Ecclestone struck to remove Sabbhineni for 24 off 15 balls. GG was 38/2 in 4.3 overs.

The pair of Harleen Deol and Annabel Sutherland took the side through the rest of the powerplay without any further damage. At the end of six overs, GG was 45/2, with Harleen (1*) and Sutherland (6*) at the crease.

In the eighth over, Ecclestone took her second wicket to remove Sutherland for eight off 10 balls. GG was 50/3 in 7.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, GG was 67/3, with Harleen (14*) and Sushma (5*) unbeaten at the crease.

Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath provided yet another wicket to her side, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for nine runs. GG was 76/4 in 10.3 overs.

Ashleigh Garnder was next up on the crease. Gujarat Giants crossed the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs after she hit a huge six.

At the end of 15 overs, GG was at 116/4, with Harleen (28*) and Gardner (21*) building a solid partnership.

In the 17th over of the match, Harleen smashed Devika Vaidya for four consecutive fours to boost up the run rate.

Anjali Sarvani ended Harleen's stay at the crease. The batter made 46 in 32 balls, consisting of seven fours. GG was at 142/6 in 17.2 overs.

Dayalan Hemalatha, the all-rounder helped her side cross the 150-run mark in 18.2 overs. GG ended their innings at 169/6, with Dayalan (21*) and Sneh (9*) unbeaten.

Sophie was the pick of the bowlers for UP with 2/25. Deepti also took two wickets while Anjali and Tahlia took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 169/6 (Harleen Deol 46, Ashleigh Gardner 25, Sophie Ecclestone 2/25) lost to UP Warriorz: 175/7 in 19.5 overs (Grace Harris 59*, Kiran Navgire 53, Kim Garth 5/36). (ANI)