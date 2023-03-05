WPL: Harleen-Gardner partnership powers Gujarat Giants to 169/6 against UP Warriorz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): A hard-hitting knock from Harleen Deol and her partnership with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner helped Gujarat Giants reach a solid total of 169/6 in their 20 overs during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants was off to a solid start with the bat. Opening batter Sabbhineni Meghana looked really good, smashing five solid fours.

But all-rounder Deepti Sharma provided a breakthrough to UP Warriorz, dismissing opener Sophia Dunkley for 13 off 11 balls. GG was 34/1 in 3.5 overs.

In the next over, world number 1 T20I bowler Sophia Ecclestone struck to remove Sabbhineni for 24 off 15 balls. GG was 38/2 in 4.3 overs.

The pair of Harleen Deol and Annabel Sutherland took the side through the rest of the powerplay without any further damage. At the end of six overs, GG was 45/2, with Harleen (1*) and Sutherland (6*) at the crease.

In the eighth over, Ecclestone took her second wicket to remove Sutherland for eight off 10 balls. GG was 50/3 in 7.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, GG was 67/3, with Harleen (14*) and Sushma (5*) unbeaten at the crease.



Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath provided yet another wicket to her side, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for nine runs. GG was 76/4 in 10.3 overs.

Ashleigh Garnder was next up on the crease. Gujarat Giants crossed the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs after she hit a huge six.

At the end of 15 overs, GG was at 116/4, with Harleen (28*) and Gardner (21*) building a solid partnership.

In the 17th over of the match, Harleen smashed Devika Vaidya for four consecutive fours to boost up the run-rate.

Anjali Sarvani ended Harleen's stay at the crease. The batter made 46 in 32 balls, consisting of seven fours. GG was at 142/6 in 17.2 overs.

Dayalan Hemalatha, the all-rounder helped her side cross the 150-run mark in 18.2 overs. GG ended their innings at 169/6, with Dayalan (21*) and Sneh (9*) unbeaten.

Sophie was the pick of the bowlers for UP with 2/25. Deepti also took two wickets while Anjali and Tahlia took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 169/6 (Harleen Deol 46, Ashleigh Gardner 25, Sophie Ecclestone 2/25) against UP Warriorz. (ANI)

