WPL: Losing three wickets in powerplay is not great, remarks UP Warriorz skipper Healy after five-wicket loss to RCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Following her side's five-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match, UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy remarked that her team was not up to the standard and losing three wickets in the powerplay was not great for them.

After bowlers ran riot, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters held their nerves as Kanika Ahuja's blistering innings of 46 runs helped RCB defeat UP Warriorz (UPW) by 5 wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday.

"We were not up to standard tonight and the total was under par, not good enough. The wicket was holding a bit, it was like wet clay and we got ahead of ourselves, losing three wickets in the powerplay is not great. It was spin to win, the ball was gripping and we needed wickets, we thought it would be spinners to get us those wickets. (On RCB getting their first win) Full credit to them, they are a good side and things have not gone their way. They turned up tonight after losing five games and were the better team," said Healy in a post-match presentation.

After being put to bat first by RCB, UP Warriorz was bundled out for 135 runs in 19.3 overs. After the side was reduced to 31/5, a 69-run sixth wicket stand between Grace Harris (46 off 32 balls) and Deepti Sharma (22 off 19 balls) helped the side reach a respectable total.

Ellyse Perry was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking 3/16 in four overs. Sophie Devine and Asha Shobana took two wickets each. Megan Schutt and Shreyanka Patil also got a wicket each.



In the chase of 136 runs, RCB was in a tricky situation at 60/4 in nine overs. Then Kanika Ahuja stitched a 60-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh to take RCB to the brink of a win. Ahuja smashed 46 off 30 balls with eight fours and a six while Ghosh made 31* off 32 balls with three fours and a six, finishing unbeaten with Shreyanka Patil (5*), who hit the winning runs.

RCB won the match by five wickets with two overs to spare.

Deepti (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers for UP. Grace, Sophie Ecclestone and Devika Vaidya also took a wicket each.

With this win, RCB is at the fourth spot in the table with one win and five losses in six matches and a total of five points. UP Warriorz is still in the third spot with two wins and three losses in five matches and a total of four points.

Kanika's knock earned her the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief score: UP Warriorz 135 (Grace Harris 46, Deepti Sharma 22; Ellyse Perry 3-16) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 136/5 (Kanika Ahuja 46, Richa Ghosh 31*; Deepti Sharma 2-26). (ANI)

