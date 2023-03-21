WPL: Mumbai Indians restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 125/9, Amelia picks up three wickets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Tight spells from all-rounders Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 125/9 in 20 overs of their final league match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

After being put to bat first by Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was dealt a heavy blow after in-form Sophie Devine, who scored a match-winning 99 of 36 balls against Gujarat Giants in their last game, was run out for a duck by Humaira Kazi and Yastika Bhatia. RCB was 1/1 in 0.3 overs.

After that, the duo of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry started to rebuild the innings. Mandhana hit some good shots. Perry played the anchor role, allowing Smriti to play with freedom.

At the end of the six overs of the powerplay, RCB was at 32/1, with Perry (7*) and Mandhana (24*) unbeaten at the crease.

Immediately after the powerplay, Amelia Kerr struck, dismissing Mandhana for 24, which came off 25 balls. RCB was reduced to 33/2. RCB crossed the 50-run mark in 9.4 overs.

Halfway through the innings, RCB was at 56/2, with Perry (20*) and Heather Knight (11*) unbeaten at the crease.

Amelia got her second wicket, after dismissing Knight for 12, made from 13 balls. RCB was 59/3 in 11 overs.

Kerr continued to dominate the RCB batting line-up, getting Kanika Ahuja for 12 runs after she was stumped by Yastika. RCB was reduced to 78/4 in 14.4 overs.



At the end of 15 overs, RCB was 79/4, with Perry (28*) and Richa (1*) unbeaten at the crease.

Richa Ghosh tried to up the ante by hitting Wong for a four and six in the next over.

MI bowlers to continue exert pressure on RCB batters. Nat Sciver Brunt took two wickets, dismissing Perry for 29 (38 balls) and Shryenka Patil for four runs. RCB sunk to 95/6 in 16.4 overs.

RCB touched the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

Saika Ishaque trapped Megan Schutt leg before wicket for two, reducing RCB to 108/7 in 17.5 overs.

Richa Ghosh departed for 29 (13 balls). Her cameo consisted of three fours and two sixes and was put to an end by Wong through Amelia's safe hands. RCB was 119/8 in 19.1 overs. Wong also castled Disha Kasat on the final ball of the innings for just two runs.

RCB finished their 20 overs at 125/9.

Amelia was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/22 in her four overs. Nat Sciver (2/24) and Wong (2/26) took two wickets each. Saika got one wicket.

Brief Scores: RCB: 125/9 (Ellyse Perry 29, Richa Ghosh 29, Amelia Kerr 3/22) vs MI. (ANI)

