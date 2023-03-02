WPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore unveils jersey for inaugural season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday.

RCB shared a tweet on their official handle to unveil the jersey. The side led by India opener Smriti Mandhana will start their campaign on March 5 against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt joined the RCB squad on Thursday.

In its inaugural edition, five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit.

India's Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping INR 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was secured by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.



Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 crore respectively. From the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore.

The league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. It will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played over a duration of 23 days.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24.

The Final of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26. (ANI)

