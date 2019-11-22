Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Photo/ ICC Twitter)
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Photo/ ICC Twitter)

Wriddhiman Saha becomes fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in Tests

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:01 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Wriddhiman Saha on Friday became the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game.
He achieved the feat in the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh here at the Eden Gardens.
The 35-year-old Saha affected two dismissals in Bangladesh's first innings. He affected his 100th dismissal when Umesh Yadav had Shadman Islam (29) caught at the hands of the wicket-keeper.
"Wriddhiman Saha takes an exceptional catch! The India wicket-keeper has now crossed 100 dismissals in Test cricket. Bangladesh are in deep trouble as they lose their sixth wicket," ICC tweeted.

Saha now has affected 101 dismissals in Test cricket.
Former skipper MS Dhoni has affected the most dismissals for an Indian keeper in the longest format of the game. He has 294 dismissals to his name.
Apart from Dhoni and Saha, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More and Nayan Mongia are the other wicket-keepers to have affected 100 dismissals in Tests.
In the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh, the hosts bundled out the visitors for 106 after being asked to bowl first.
Ishant Sharma took the maximum wickets for India as he scalped five wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:52 IST

Bangladesh becomes first international team to have two...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh on Friday became the first international cricket team to have two concussion substitutes in the same match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:31 IST

Sanju Samson reacts to snub from T20I squad, posts smiling emoji

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson on Friday posted a 'smiling emoji' after getting snubbed from the T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Day-night Test: India bowls out Bangladesh for 106

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India bundled out Bangladesh for 106 runs on Friday in the ongoing day-night Test here at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:26 IST

Some of my favourite cricket memories have come at Eden Gardens:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said that some of his favourite cricketing memories have come at the Eden Gardens and it was unbelievable to relive them on the same turf.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:17 IST

#SpiritOfCricket: Indian physio attends to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:37 IST

Ganguly's selfie with Eden Gardens' crowd is sure to win you over!

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday did not waste the chance to get clicked with the Eden Gardens' crowd.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:25 IST

Playing D/N Test in India, a victory for world cricket: Rajeev Shukla

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that playing a day-night Test in India is a victory for world cricket and said the efforts of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah paid off to play the pink-ball Test.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:18 IST

I think Naseem Shah is aging backwards: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may have the world on toes with his talent, but his age is now causing a huge stir in the cricketing world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:38 IST

Hasina, Mamta, Sachin greet teams before first day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players before the start of the historic day-night Test game here at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Brisbane Test: Warner guides Australia to 72-run lead over...

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Australia were leading by 72 runs after the end of play on day two in the first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:48 IST

Interesting to see how pink ball behaves, says Gautam Gambhir on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): BJP lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that it will be interesting to see how the pink ball behaves in the first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Sophie Molineux takes break from WBBL citing mental health issues

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades women's cricketer Sophie Molineux has requested some time away from cricket on the grounds of mental health.

Read More
iocl