Wriddhiman Saha parts ways with CAB, obtains NOC to represent another state in cricket

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has parted ways with The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) after obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the association to represent another state in the sport.

His departure from Bengal comes after a public fallout with a state association official.

"Wriddhiman Saha came to CAB and in an application to President Avishek Dalmiya sought the NOC from the association. CAB gave concurrence to the request of Saha and provided the NOC to him for playing for another state. CAB also wished him the very best for his future endeavours," said a statement from the governing body of cricket in the state.

The fallout began in February when CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das issued a statement in which he accused the player of giving 'all sorts of excuses' to 'skip' Ranji trophy matches. The statement did not go well with Saha, who sought an apology.



At that time, Saha had been left out of the Indian team, with head coach Rahul Dravid having spoken to him about the possibility of him not being picked for Tests going forward. Consequently, he pulled out of the league phase of the Ranji Trophy citing "personal reasons".

In May, Saha was picked for Bengal for Ranji knockouts, but he pulled out saying that his permission was not sought before his inclusion. Saha is believed to have spoken to CAB officials, who clarified that Das' statement did not represent the stance of the association.

Saha reiterated his stance and wanted a NOC to leave the state in case the dispute could not be resolved. With the matter unresolved for two months, he decided to obtain the no-objection certificate.

There are murmurs over Saha taking up the role as mentor-cum-player with Tripura. Both sides are in discussion and not willing to make a comment at present. Gujarat and Baroda, both initially linked to player as his potential teams, have denied initiating talks.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has played 122 first-class matches, scoring 6,423 runs at an average of 41.98. He has hit 13 centuries and 38 half-centuries. In his international career spanning 30 Tests. he has scored 1,353 runs at an average of just below 30. His last appearance in Indian colours was during the home Test series against New Zealand. (ANI)

