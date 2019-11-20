Wriddhiman Saha ready for India's 'historic' day-night Test match

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is all geared up for the 'historic' day-night Test match.

India will play a day-night Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, starting from November 22. The match will be played with a pink ball.

Saha took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote: "Ready for the Pink Test Match! Proud of how my city has decked up to welcome this historic test match. @SGanguly99 @BCCI #Kolkata."

India has a 1-0 lead over Bangladesh in the two-match Test series as they won the first Test match by an innings and 130 runs. (ANI)

