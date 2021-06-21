WTC final, Day Three: Ishant removes Conway, but Kiwis on top against India

Southampton [UK], June 20 (ANI): Devon Conway and Kane Williamson managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers and as a result, New Zealand came out on top on Day Three of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

At stumps on Day Three, New Zealand's score reads 101/2 with Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor (0*) unbeaten at the crease. The Kiwis are still trailing India by 116 runs.

Resuming the third session on Day Three at 36/0, New Zealand openers Latham and Conway continued from where they left off and the duo frustrated the Indian bowling attack. The 70-run opening stand finally came to an end in the 35th over as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Latham (30), who played far away from his body, and just managed to hand a simple catch to skipper Virat Kohli.

Skipper Kane Williamson then joined Conway in the middle and the duo kept on ticking the scoreboard slowly and steadily. Both batters put on 31 runs for the second wicket, but the stand finally came to an end in the 49th over as Ishant Sharma sent Conway (54) back to the pavilion, reducing New Zealand to 101/2.

Taylor then joined Williamson in the middle and the duo ensured that New Zealand did not lose more wickets before the close of play. Bad light once again played spoilsport and early stumps were called on Day Three.



Earlier, Latham and Conway grinded it out in the middle after New Zealand bundled out India for 217 in the second session on Day Three of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final.

At tea break on Day Three, New Zealand's score read 36/0 with Latham (17*) and Conway (18*) unbeaten at the crease. Earlier in the session, India was bowled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets.

For India, Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with a knock of 49 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli also chipped in with a knock of 44 runs. For New Zealand, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult took two wickets each while Tim Southee scalped one.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the WTC final against India. Day 1 of the WTC final was abandoned due to rain and Day 2 also saw the final session being called off early due to bad light.

Brief Scores: India 217 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 49, Virat Kohli 44, Kyle Jamieson 5-31); New Zealand 101/2 (Devon Conway 54, Kane Williamson 12*, Ishant Sharma 1-19). (ANI)

