WTC final, Day Two: Kohli, Rahane hold fort as bad light forces early stumps

Southampton [UK], June 19 (ANI): The third session on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl did not see much play and rain forced early stumps.

At stumps on Day Two on Saturday, India's score reads 146/3 with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) at the crease. The final session on Day Two saw 26 runs being scored in 9.1 overs.

Resuming the final session at 120/3, Kohli and Rahane batted out 15 minutes and once again, the match had to be stopped because of bad light. However, it proved to be a short break as the players made their way back to the pitch within 30 minutes.

Both batsmen added 12 more runs to the total, and once again, the play had to be stopped because of bad light.

Earlier Kohli along with his deputy Rahane ensured that India does not fall behind against New Zealand in the second session on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday after fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket.

At tea break on Day Two, India's score reads 120/3 with Kohli (35*) and Rahane (13*) at the crease. The second session saw 51 runs being scored in 27.3 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Incessant rain saw the opening day's play being washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

Brief Scores: India 146/3 (Virat Kohli 44*, Ajinkya Rahane 29*, Neil Wagner 1-28) vs New Zealand. (ANI)